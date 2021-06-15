Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 50,733 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,733 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Black Knight worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.