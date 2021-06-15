Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,839 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $351.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $208.57 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,386,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

