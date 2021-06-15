Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,259 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Seagen worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Seagen by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 793.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.