Mixin Price Tops $350.61 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Mixin has a total market cap of $196.61 million and approximately $4,515.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for $350.61 or 0.00872507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

