MixMarvel Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $411,123.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,310,656,872 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.