MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 550,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.08. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

