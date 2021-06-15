Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several brokerages recently commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

