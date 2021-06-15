Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several brokerages recently commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

