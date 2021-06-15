Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 7,042 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.