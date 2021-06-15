Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

