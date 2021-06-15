Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

