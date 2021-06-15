Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

