Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 22,321 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

