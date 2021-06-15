Morgan Stanley Downgrades Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kajima stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

