Morgan Stanley Lowers PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Price Target to $11.50

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

PAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $838.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.30. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

