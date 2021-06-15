Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $18.75

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.75 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.