MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.