Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,421. The firm has a market cap of $459.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.