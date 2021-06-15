Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 2nd

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $757.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.