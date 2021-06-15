Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. Analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.