Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.