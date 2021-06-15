Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 13.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

