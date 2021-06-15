Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,788 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $4,276,049. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

