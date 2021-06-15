Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 390 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Creative Planning raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.