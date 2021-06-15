Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NVGS opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $639.43 million, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

