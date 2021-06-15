NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($3.98). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 244,547 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NCC. Numis Securities increased their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.27. The stock has a market cap of £920.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.