nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. 22,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,348. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715 in the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

