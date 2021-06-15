Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 13th total of 945,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NEVDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,354. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.