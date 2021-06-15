Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 13th total of 945,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NEVDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,354. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.