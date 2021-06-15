New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,294 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

