New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $606.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

