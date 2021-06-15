New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,563 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

