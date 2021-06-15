New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

