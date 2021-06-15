Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 344.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 987.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 182,663 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

