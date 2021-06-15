Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $8.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.