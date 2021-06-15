NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

