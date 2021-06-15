NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.20 million.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 215,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

