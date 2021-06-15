Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Buys 4,600 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 70,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,478. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

