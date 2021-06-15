Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Buys 4,600 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CCNE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 70,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,478. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.