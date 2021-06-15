Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

NDAQ opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

