Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $426,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

