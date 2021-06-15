Norinchukin Bank The Has $601,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

