Norinchukin Bank The Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

FRT opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

