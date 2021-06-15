Norinchukin Bank The Has $762,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

