Norinchukin Bank The Has $838,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $254.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $140.79 and a one year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

