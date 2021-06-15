Norinchukin Bank The Has $911,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,218,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $256.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

