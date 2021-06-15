Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 110 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI stock opened at $490.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.99. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.24 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

