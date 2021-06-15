Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,409,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Bank of America worth $3,149,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 1,056,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,620,412. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

