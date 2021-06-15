Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $372.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

