Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $101,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $372.23 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.30. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

