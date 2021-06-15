Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,576. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

