Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 464.50 ($6.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The stock has a market cap of £619.89 million and a PE ratio of 37.16. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.86.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

