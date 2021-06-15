Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 45,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,025. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.